The knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will start on Saturday 30th June.
France will open it with a difficult tie against Argentina
Below is the full list of matches
Saturday 30 Jun 2018
14:00 France vs Argentina Kazan Arena
18:00 Uruguay vs Portugal Fisht Olympic
Sunday 1 Jul 2018
14:00 Spain vs Russia Olimpiyskiy Kompleks Luzhniki
18:00 Croatia vs Denmark Nizhny Novgorod
Monday 2 Jul 2018
14:00 Brazil vs Mexico Cosmos Arena
18:00 Belgium vs Japan Rostov Arena
Tuesday 3 Jul 2018
14:00 Sweden vs Switzerland Krestovsky
18:00 Colombia vs England Otkritie Arena