Senegal players show Africa how it’s done; their fans give the world cleanliness goals

The FIFA World Cup has one team that is not on the football’s governing body’s official list; Africa.

For most of the games involving the five representative of Africa that is Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Tunisia and Senegal, the name Africa has been mentioned more than the respective nations.

You don’t hear commentators mentioning Europe to embody the likes of Spain, Portugal and France. It is also not done for the Americans.

But Africa unites at these world events and almost always shine or flop together.

Senegal earned their stake as Africa’s only hope at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia following their win against Poland.

The continent started with Egypt and a late goal broke Africa’s heart. The attention moved on to Morocco who were extremely poor against an opposition which should have inspired them to do better.

Nigeria, who had been hyped as Africa’s leading pack to take Russia by storm played their first game against Croatia and the result is one the continent would like to forget.

Tunisia scored Africa’s first goal from a spot kick against England but a sluggish display in the later parts of the game meant they took nothing away from the English.

Then there was Senegal. The team most people have forgotten were representatives of Africa and surprisingly so.

Sadio Mane and his team started energetically giving the hope that had for the entire tournament eluded Africa.

Pressure from Aliou Cisse’s men paid off in the 37th minute when Thiago Cionek was pressured to put the ball into his own net giving Africa its first goal from open play in the tournament.

Mbaye Niang scored a second and despite Poland pulling one back through Krychowiak, Senegal held on for a win in their first game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament, the first win for Africa as a continent.

The party had already started for Senegal with their players showing how to celebrate a win with some gorgeous dance moves.

For the many fans in the stands who watched on, the feeling was just too good to be true.

In a typical football game, fans troop to the stadium to see their stars shine and leave when done. On days when the excitement is heightened with a win, nothing else matters.

Senegal was high on joy but their fans did not leave their act of kindness at home giving the world some cleanliness goals after their win against Poland.

The fans stayed behind to clean up their section of the stadium following their victory in Russia, an act that has received a lot of plaudits from people across the globe.

On a day where Senegal showed their other African counterparts how it’s done, their fans gave football fans in the world some cleanliness goals. Africa is winning in Russia and Senegal deserves all the accolades.