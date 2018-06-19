Pulse.ng logo
Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire

The plane carrying the saudi Arabia national team players in Russia suffered a fire in one of its engines.

  Published:
The playing body and the officials of the Saudi Arabia's 2018 FIFA World Cup team were left in shock after the plane carrying them caught fire on Monday.

The incident happened when the team flew to Rostov-on-Don for their next match.

The aircraft landed safely after what one of the Saudi players called a "simple malfunction".

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

"It was a small fire in one of the engines, the right engine, but the plane landed safely," association president Ahmad Al Harbi told Saudi sports TV channel KSA.

One of the Saudi players, Hatan Bahbir, said in a video on the federation's Twitter account: "We arrived safely and we are all fine... it was a simple malfunction'."

In the video, someone off-camera asks him if he was scared. He replies: "No, no. Well, of course we were scared a bit, but thank God."

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation said in a statement it "would like to reassure everyone that all the Saudi national team players are safe, after a technical failure in one of the airplane engines that has just landed in Rostov-on-Don airport, and now they're heading to their residence safely".

Saudi Arabia will face Uruguay in their second group A game, after their opening day 0-5 mauling by hosts Russia

