Player ratings from Nigeria's heartbreaking defeat to Argentina

Check out how Nigeria performed as they bowed out of the World Cup

Nigeria stared at a round of 16 spot but saw it go as the goal a neatly struck shot from Rojo which can be likened to a dagger piercing through the heart saw the West Africans lose to Argentina for fifth time in the World Cup.

Messi initially got on the score sheet early on in the first half before Victor Moses equalized through a penalty and then the winner came from an unlikely but historical source in Marcos Rojo.

Marcos Rojo was indeed the man who got the winner in a 3-2 victory the Nigerians in Rio had four years ago and yet again was the man who made it happen on Tuesday Night at St Petersburg.

We check out how the players fared

Nigeria

play

 

Francis Uzoho - 7  

Kenneth Omeruo - 7

Leon Balogun - 7 

William Ekong - 7 

Victor Moses - 8 

Bryan Idowu - 7 

John Obi Mikel - 7  

Oghenkarao Etebo - 9 

Wilfred Ndidi - 8

Ahmed Musa - 7 

 

READ ALSO:Nigeria vs Argentina in numbers

Argentina

play
 

Franco Armani - 7 

Gabriel Mercado - 6 

Marcos Rojo - 6

 Nicolas Otamendi - 7 

Nicolas Tagliafico - 6  

Enzo Perez - 5

Javier Mascherano - 4 

Ever Banega - 8 

Lionel Messi - 8 

Gonzalo Higuain - 6

