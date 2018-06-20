Player ratings from Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia

news

Luis Suarez scored winner to ensure a 1-0 victory for Uruguay and making sure Egypt were once and for all know their fate as group stage exciters.

However, Diego Godin outperformed every other individual on the afternoon. This is how all players fared on the afternoon

Uruguay

Fernando Muslera - 6

Guillermo Varela - 6

Jose Gimenez - 6

Diego Godin - 7

Martin Caceres - 6

Carlos Sanchez - 6

Matias Vecino - 6

Rodrigo Bentancur – 6

Cristian Rodriguez - 6

Edinson Cavani - 5

Luis Suarez - 6

READ ALSO:How Mo Salah’s world best dreams fell in the hands of Russian mafia

Saudi Arabia

Mohammed Al-Owais - 5

Mohammed Al-Breik - 6

Osama Hawsawi - 6

Ali Albulayhi - 6

Yasser Al-Shahrani - 6

Taiseer Al Jassam - 6

Abdullah Otayf - 6

Hattan Bahebri - 5

Salman Al-Faraj - 6

Salem Al-Dawsari - 6

Fahad Al-Muwallad – 5