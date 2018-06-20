Pulse.ng logo
Player ratings from Uruguay's 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia

Uruguay beat Saudi Arabia to send Egypt packing in conjunction with the defeated side. This is how both sides fared

Luis Suarez scored winner to ensure a 1-0 victory for Uruguay and making sure Egypt were once and for all know their fate as group stage exciters.

However, Diego Godin outperformed every other individual on the afternoon. This is how all players fared on the afternoon

Uruguay

Fernando Muslera - 6

Guillermo Varela - 6

 Jose Gimenez - 6

 Diego Godin - 7

Martin Caceres - 6

Carlos Sanchez - 6

 Matias Vecino - 6

 Rodrigo Bentancur – 6

 Cristian Rodriguez - 6

Edinson Cavani - 5

 Luis Suarez - 6

Saudi Arabia

Mohammed Al-Owais - 5

 Mohammed Al-Breik - 6

Osama Hawsawi - 6

Ali Albulayhi - 6

 Yasser Al-Shahrani - 6

Taiseer Al Jassam - 6

 Abdullah Otayf - 6

Hattan Bahebri - 5

Salman Al-Faraj - 6

Salem Al-Dawsari - 6

 

Fahad Al-Muwallad – 5

