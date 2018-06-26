Player ratings from the first 0-0 draw in the World Cup

news

France drew 0-0 with Denmark in the last Group C game of the 2018 World Cup. The first 0-0 draw in the 2018 World Cup ensured both France and Denmark made it to the round of 16.

Here is how both sides fared

Denmark

Schmiechel 5

Kjaer 4

Christiansen 5

Delaney 4

Eriksen 5

Braithwaite 4

Jorgensen 4

Dalsgaard 4

Stryger 4

Cornelius 4

Sisto 4

France

Madanda 4

Kipembe 3

Varane 3

Griezmann 3

Lemar 3

Giroud 4

Dembele 4

Kante 4

Nzonzi 3

Sidibe 3