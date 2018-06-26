Player ratings from the first 0-0 draw in the World Cup

Check out how France players fared as against Denmark in the game that ended stalemate in the 2018 World Cup
France drew 0-0 with Denmark in the last Group C game of the 2018 World Cup. The first 0-0 draw in the 2018 World Cup ensured both France and Denmark made it to the round of 16.
Here is how both sides fared
Denmark
Schmiechel 5
Kjaer 4
Christiansen 5
Delaney 4
Eriksen 5
Braithwaite 4
Jorgensen 4
Dalsgaard 4
Stryger 4
Cornelius 4
Sisto 4
France
Madanda 4
Kipembe 3
Varane 3
Griezmann 3
Lemar 3
Giroud 4
Dembele 4
Kante 4
Nzonzi 3
Sidibe 3