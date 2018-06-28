Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player ratings from Switzerland vrs Costa Rica

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Switzerland vrs Costa Rica

Shaqiri, David Guzman star in epic 2 all draw

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Switzerland is drew 2-2 with Costa Rica to book a date with Sweden at the Round of 16 stage. We look at how the players fared

Switzerland

play

 

Yann Sommer 7

Stephan Lichtsteiner 8

Manuel Akanji 7

Breel Embolo 8

Granit Xhaka 7

Valon Behrami 6

Ricardo Rodriguez 6

Blerim Dzemali 7

Mario Gavranovic

Fabian Schar 6

Xherdan Shaqiri 7

READ ALSO:Lionel Messi sets enviable world record after scoring against Nigeria

Costa Rica

play

 

Keylor Navas 6

Johnny Acosta 7

Gonzalez 6

Celso Borges 6

Brayn Oviedo 7

Daniel Colindres 7

Bryan Ruiz 5

Joel Campbell 7

Christian Gamboa 6

Kendall Waston 7

David Guzman 5

 

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 This is why the ref didn’t award Nigeria a penalty after...bullet
2 Nigeria Vs Argentina La Albiceleste’s starting 11 leaks as Super...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Lionel Messi sets enviable world record after scoring...bullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 15
Kenneth Omeruo’s wife Chioma Nnamani called Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha a ‘mad man’ after he criticised the defender for being at fault of one of the goals Nigeria conceded in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina.
Super Eagles Kenneth Omeruo's wife calls Okocha a 'mad man' for criticising defender
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has slammed Turkish referee Cüneyt Cakır for not awarding Nigeria a penalty in their last Group D game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Mikel Obi Super Eagles captain slams Turkish referee for not awarding penalty
Hungry: England's Harry Kane is leading the race for the World Cup Golden Boot
Football England, Belgium battle for top spot after Germany World Cup shock