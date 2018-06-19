Pulse.ng logo
Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland

Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland

play
Senegal becomes the first African country to win at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Check out how the players fared

Poland

play
 

Wojeich Sczcesny 4

Michal Pazdan 4

Thiago Cionek 4

Arkadiusz Milik 4

Robert Lewandowski 5

Kamil Grosicki 5

Maciej Rybus 4

Jakub Blaszczycovski 5

Piotr Zielinski 4

Lukasz Piszczek 4

Jan Badnarek 4

Bartosz Bereszynski 4

Dawid Kownacki 4

Senegal

play
 

Cheik N'diaye 7

Kalidou Koulibaly 7

Idrissa Gueye  8

Salif Sane 7

Miram Diouf 7

Sadio Mane 7

Youssouf Sabaly 7

Badou Ndiaye 7

Sarr Ismaila 6

Mbaye Niang 7

Molla Wague 7

Kouyate 6

N’Doye 7

Konate 6

