Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland

Senegal becomes the first African country to win at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Check out how the players fared
Wojeich Sczcesny 4
Michal Pazdan 4
Thiago Cionek 4
Arkadiusz Milik 4
Robert Lewandowski 5
Kamil Grosicki 5
Maciej Rybus 4
Jakub Blaszczycovski 5
Piotr Zielinski 4
Lukasz Piszczek 4
Jan Badnarek 4
Bartosz Bereszynski 4
Dawid Kownacki 4
Cheik N'diaye 7
Kalidou Koulibaly 7
Idrissa Gueye 8
Salif Sane 7
Miram Diouf 7
Sadio Mane 7
Youssouf Sabaly 7
Badou Ndiaye 7
Sarr Ismaila 6
Mbaye Niang 7
Molla Wague 7
Kouyate 6
N’Doye 7
Konate 6