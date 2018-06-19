Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Japan's 2-1 win over Colombia

We look at how players fared in game between Japan and Colombia

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Colombia lost to Japan 2-1 and that will go down as a shock result in the most interesting group in the World Cup 2018. Here is how they fared

Ospina 6

Murrilo 5

Arias 5

Sanchez 3

Falcao 6

Cuadrado

Lerma 5

Mojica 5

Quintero 6

Izquierdo 6

Davinson Sanchez 5

Barrios 5

Bacca 5

Rodriguez 6

READ ALSO:Fixtures and kick-­ off times for matchday six

Japan

Kawashima 5

Shoji 6

Nagatomo 7

Shibasaka 6

Haraguchi 6

Kagawa 8

Inui 7

Osaka 7

Hasebe 6

Sakai 6

Yoshida 7

Honda 7

Okazaki 6

Yamaguchi 6

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years and...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claimsbullet

World Cup 2018

Carlos Sanchez Moreno
World Cup 2018 Colombia’s Carlos Sanchez gets 1st red of tournament
Harry Kane (2L) got England out of jail with an injury-time winner to ensure his side claimed all three points from their opening Group G game against Tunisia
Football Kane relief as last-gasp England escape with Tunisia win
World Cup 2018 Saudi Arabia's World Cup team plane catches fire
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Panama
Football Martinez delighted with Belgian start as Lukaku sinks Panama