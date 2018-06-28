Pulse.ng logo
Go
Player ratings from Japan vrs Poland game

  • Published:
play
Japan lost 1-0 to Poland but qualified to the next stage. We look at how the players fared

Japan

play

 

Eiji Kawashima 7

Yuto Nagatomo 6

Gaku Shibasaki 6

Shinji Okazaki 6

Takashi Usami 6

Yoshinori Muto 6     

Hotaru Yamagoshi 6

Hiroki Sakai 7

Tomoaki Makino 6

Gotoku Sakai 6

Maya Yoshida 6

Poland

play

 

Lukasz Fabianski - 7

 Bartosz Bereszynski - 6

Kamil Glik - 6

Jan Bednarek - 7

Artur Jedrzejczyk - 5

 Grzegorz Krychowiak - 6

Jacek Goralski - 5

Kamil Grosicki - 6

Piotr Zielinski - 6

Rafal Kurzaw - 6/10

Robert Lewandowski - 6/10

