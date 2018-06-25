Player ratings from game between Uruguay vrs Russia

How Uruguay players fared as agianst their Russian counter parts
Uruguay beat Russia 2-0 in order to top Group A over host Russia at the 2018 World Cup. Goals from Luis Suarez,own goal from Cherysev and Edson Cavani managed to get all the goals for Uruguay.
We have a look at how the fared
Uruguay
Torreira 7
Suarez 7
Godin 7
Cavani 6
Laxalt 6
Rodriguez 6
Muslera 6
Bentacur 6
Caceres 6
Nandez 6
De Arrescaeta 6
Coates 6
Vecino 6
Gomez 6
Russia
Dzyuba 5
Mario Fernandez 5
Kuzyaev 5
Smolov 5
Cherysev 5
Zobnin 5
Gazinskiy 5
Ignashevich 5
Akinfeev 4
Kudryashov 4
Al Miranchuk 4
Kutepov 4
Smolnikov 3