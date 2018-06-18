Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic

news

Sweden beat Japan 1-0 in the 2nd Group F game. This takes Sweden in top of the group with 1 game played. Let’s see how the players fared

Sweden

Olsen 5



LUSTIG 6



GRANQVIST 6



AUGUSTINSSON 5

LARSSON 6

EKDAL 5

BERG 5

FORSBERG 6

CLAESSON 5

JANSSON 7

TOIVENEN 5

Svensson 5

Hiljemark 5

Korea Republic

Cho Hyun-Woo 7.48

Lee Yong 6

Kim Young-Gwon 7

Jang Hyun-Soo 6

Joo-Ho 6

Kim Shin-Woo 6

Jo-Cheol 6

Sung-Yueng Ki 6

Lee Jae-Sung 6

Heung-Min Son 7

Hee-Chwan Hwang 6