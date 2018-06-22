news

France beat Peru 1-0 by kind courtesy Kylian Mbappe and made it to the Round of 16. We look at how the France players fared against that of those from Peru.

France

Hugo Lloris 6

Benjamin Pavard 5

Raphael Varane 6

Samuel Umtiti 5

Paul Pogba 6

Antoine Griezmann 7

Kylian Mbappe-Lotin 7

N’golo Kante 7

Blaise Matuidi 6

Lucas Hernandez 6

Ousmane Dembele 5

Stephan N’zonzi 5

Nabil Fekir 5

READ ALSO: Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts

Peru

Pedro Gallese 6

Alberto Rodriguez 7

Miguel Trauco 6

Christian Cueva 7

Paulo Guerrero 7

Christian Ramos 6

Luis Advincula 7

Andre Carrillo 7

Yoshimar Yotun 7

Pedro Edison Flores 7

Pedro Aquino 7

Anderson Santamaria 6

Jefferson Farfan 7

Raul Ruidiaz 6