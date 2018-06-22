Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player ratings from game between France and Peru

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from game between France and Peru

France made it to the round of 16 by beating Peru. We juxtapose how players in both teams fared

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France beat Peru 1-0 by kind courtesy Kylian Mbappe and made it to the Round of 16. We look at how the France players fared against that of those from Peru.

France

play

 

Hugo Lloris 6

Benjamin Pavard 5

Raphael Varane 6

Samuel Umtiti 5

Paul Pogba 6

Antoine Griezmann 7

Kylian Mbappe-Lotin 7

 N’golo Kante 7

Blaise Matuidi 6

Lucas Hernandez 6

Ousmane Dembele 5

Stephan N’zonzi 5

Nabil Fekir 5

READ ALSO: Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts

Peru

play

 

Pedro Gallese 6

Alberto Rodriguez 7

Miguel Trauco 6

Christian Cueva 7

Paulo Guerrero 7

Christian Ramos 6

Luis Advincula 7

Andre Carrillo 7

Yoshimar Yotun 7

Pedro Edison Flores  7

Pedro Aquino  7

Anderson Santamaria 6

Jefferson Farfan 7

Raul Ruidiaz 6

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegalbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hairbullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Argentina's humiliating defeat to Croatia
Aficionados peruanos miran el partido de su selección contra Francia en el Mundial, el 21 de junio de 2018 en Lima.
World Cup 2018 Tears in Lima as Peru bow out
Willy Caballero was the trending topic on Twitter after his mistake condemned Argentina to a 3-0 loss against Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Thursday, June 21.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Cabellero gifts Croatia win over Argentina
Croatian fans celebrate in Zagreb after their team's 3-0 victory over Argentina
World Cup 2018 Croatia in euphoria after stunning win over Argentina