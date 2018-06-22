France made it to the round of 16 by beating Peru. We juxtapose how players in both teams fared
France beat Peru 1-0 by kind courtesy Kylian Mbappe and made it to the Round of 16. We look at how the France players fared against that of those from Peru.
Hugo Lloris 6
Benjamin Pavard 5
Raphael Varane 6
Samuel Umtiti 5
Paul Pogba 6
Antoine Griezmann 7
Kylian Mbappe-Lotin 7
N’golo Kante 7
Blaise Matuidi 6
Lucas Hernandez 6
Ousmane Dembele 5
Stephan N’zonzi 5
Nabil Fekir 5
Pedro Gallese 6
Alberto Rodriguez 7
Miguel Trauco 6
Christian Cueva 7
Paulo Guerrero 7
Christian Ramos 6
Luis Advincula 7
Andre Carrillo 7
Yoshimar Yotun 7
Pedro Edison Flores 7
Pedro Aquino 7
Anderson Santamaria 6
Jefferson Farfan 7
Raul Ruidiaz 6