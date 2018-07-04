England beat Colombia on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time. We look at how the players fared
In a miraculous turn of events, England pulled through to the quarter finals after 1-1 draw which was settled on penalties.
Harry Kane and Yerry Mina got the goals for England and Colombia respectively as the Three Lions sailed through 4-3 on penalties.
Jordan Pickford 7
Kieran Trippier, 8
Kyle Walker 7
John Stones7
Harry Maguire 8
Ashley Young 7
Jordan Henderson 6
Delle Alli,6
Jesse Lingard 6
Raheem Sterling 6
Harry Kane 9
David Ospina 7
Santiago Arias 6
Wilmar Barrios 6
Carlos Sanchez 5
Radamel Falcao 6
Juan Cuadrado 6
Yerry Mina 8
Jefferson Lerma 5
Johan Mojica 7
Juan Quintero 6
Davison Sanchez 7