Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia

World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from Egypt's 3-1 loss to Russia

We look at how Salah and the Egyptian rank in file fared against hosts Russia after losing their second game

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egypt seemed to be all but out by being crushed 3-1 by the host nation Russia. The Pfa Player of the Year Mohammed Salah was supposed to be the star turner of the occasion.

However, Salah happened to score a world cup goals via penalty. Cherysev scored a 59th minute goal to be the current joint top scorer of the World Cup with Christiano Ronaldo.

Ahmed Fathy scored an own goal with Artem Dzyuba also finding the net before and after Chyresev’s goal respectively. We see players from both Russia and Egypt fared during the game.

READ ALSO:All results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup

Russia

play
 

Artem Dzyuba 7

Dennis Cherysev 7

Aleksander Golovin 7

Yuri Zhirkov 6         

Mario Fernandes 6

Zobnin 6

Samedov 6

Smolov 6

Gazinkiy 6

Kuzyaev 6

Akinfeev 6

Ignaschevich 6

Kutepov 6

Kudryashov 6

READ ALSO:Senegal is Africa’s only hope after first win ahead the Nigerian fashionistas

Egypt

play
 

Mohammed Salah 6

Mohammed Elneny 6

Mahmoud Trezeguet 6

Ahmed Hegazi 6

Marwan Mohsen 5

Abdallah El Said 5

Hamed 5

El Shenawy 5

Mohammed Shafy 5

Ali Gabr 5

Amr Wada 5

Ramahdan Sohbi 5

Kahraba 5

Ahmed Fathy 5

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claimsbullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cup
World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat
Mohamed Salah was in action for Egypt but could not prevent a 3-1 defeat to Russiain their group A 2018 FIFA World Cup, game on Tuesday, June 19.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts
World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts