Player ratings from Belgium's dramatic comeback over Japan

Hazard was man of the match as his side Belgium came from behind to beat Japan 3-2. Lets see how the players fared
Made a couple of good saves from long range efforts, and dealt reasonably well with the Belgian pressure from set pieces
He had moments of uncertainty like his defense partners, but managed to recover on most occasions
He looked impressive on his return from injury
His failed interception left Haraguchi with time to slot home but atoned for that by pulling one back for Belgium to aid his side change the scope of game in order to start what ended in a great comeback victory
He offered aerial presence as well as a calming presence in midfield, important late on
He was disappointing in the initial stages as his ability to find the important pass twas lacking in the first half but was marshalled well at the end
Underperformed for the majority of the game
Covered plenty of pitch, from his wing back role, to finding himself as a centre forward at times he had a spark of creativity
Showed spells of his attacking pedigree but struggled to find the final ball, but many of his teammates had the same problem
Had less impact on the game as in others against weaker opponents, but did have a shot in anger that threatened Kawashima’s goal
Despite his height advantage, he couldn’t break through a well-disciplined defence, but did manage to leave the ball perfectly to Chadli for the winning goal
Eiji Kawashima – 6
He had couple of good saves from long range efforts, and dealt reasonably well with the pressure from dead ball situations
Hiroki Sakai – 6
He was disposed of the ball at times but ran himself into the ground for his team
Maya Yoshida - 7
He helped Marshal Romelu Lukaku well despite his height disadvantage. The Southampton defender did make his experience count and led his team from the back
Gen Shoji - 6
He put in his all for the team like many others, and for the most part handled Belgiums attack well
Yuto Nagatomo - 6
Lukaku spent the majority of the game in his pocket
Gaku Shibasaki - 7
He was a workerholic in this game and had the ability to bag himself a goal or two. Tried hard to prevent the likes of De Bruyne and Hazard getting time on the ball
Makoto Hasebe - 7
He gave little going forward, but racked back to help the rest of his team.
Takashi Inui – 8
he has certainly been the standout player for Japan in this tournament. With a composed touch, and assured passing, he looked to have been the difference maker throughout and the consequence for this side punching above their weight before and during this very game.
Shinji Kagawa – 8
Very reliable and dependable in the middle of the park as he is indeed the key man for the side.
Genki Haraguchi - 7
He offered an attacking outlet whilst also getting back and doing the dirty work for his side as they defended against Belgium pressure. Got the first goal for Japan
Yuya Osako - 7
He provided a nuisance and got himself in the right areas