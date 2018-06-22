Player ratings from Argentina's humiliating defeat to Croatia

He committed an atrocious howler which gifted Croatia the opener when he tried to chip the ball over Rebic.
He was shaky throughout on the right side of a back three.
He was a pale shadow of his Manchester City self last season.
Initiated a couple of attacks from the back but was found wanting a number of times
He was effective and threatening going forward but showed little defensive awareness in the right wing-back role.
He had to run his heart out as Croatia's talented midfielders passed around him. He never got to grips with the game.
He failed to help the side take the lead at 0-0, failing to hit the target when the goal was wide open.
He manage to get into some decent attacking positions but could not make it count
Messi had just 20 touches in the first half and not many more in the second. He really could do little
Had even less touches than Messi in the opening 45 minutes and was subbed off early in the second half as the midfield had been dominated by the Croats
Croatia
He seemed nervy early on but had little to do in the second half.
A rock at the back and a good outlet going forward from right-back.
He was good in the air and blocked a few crosses into the box.
He made a lunging block late on and celebrated it like he had scored a goal.
He had a problem with Salvio early on but recovered well to produce a solid display.
He shielded the back four well, even if Argentina didn't pose much of a threat.
Deserved his goal in stoppage-time. Broke up play in the middle of the park and distributed some pinpoint forward passes.
Stunning strike capped off an accomplished performance. Argentina's midfielders were chasing his shadow in midfield.
Composed, acrobatic finish punished Caballero's error. Unfortunate to pick up a knock which forced him off minutes later.
Worked hard up and down the flack and delivered some teasing crosses.
Produced some good hold-up play and led the line well. Failed to hit the target with a free header at 0-0.