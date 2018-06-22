Player ratings from Argentina's humiliating defeat to Croatia

news

Ante Rebic,Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic beat Argentina by 3-0 to ensure Croatia book a round of 16 berth.

On the other hand, Messi,Macherano and the rank in file failed to deal with what was behold them

Argentina

Willy Caballero – 4

He committed an atrocious howler which gifted Croatia the opener when he tried to chip the ball over Rebic.

Gabriel Mercado - 4.5

He was shaky throughout on the right side of a back three.

Nicolas Otamendi - 4

He was a pale shadow of his Manchester City self last season.

Nicolas Tagliafico - 5

Initiated a couple of attacks from the back but was found wanting a number of times

Eduardo Salvio - 5

He was effective and threatening going forward but showed little defensive awareness in the right wing-back role.

Javier Mascherano - 4.5

He had to run his heart out as Croatia's talented midfielders passed around him. He never got to grips with the game.

Enzo Perez - 4

He failed to help the side take the lead at 0-0, failing to hit the target when the goal was wide open.

Maximiliano Meza - 5

He manage to get into some decent attacking positions but could not make it count

Lionel Messi – 5

Messi had just 20 touches in the first half and not many more in the second. He really could do little

Sergio Aguero - 4

Had even less touches than Messi in the opening 45 minutes and was subbed off early in the second half as the midfield had been dominated by the Croats

Croatia

Danijel Subasic - 5.5

He seemed nervy early on but had little to do in the second half.

Sime Vrsaljko - 7

A rock at the back and a good outlet going forward from right-back.

Dejan Lovren - 6.5

He was good in the air and blocked a few crosses into the box.

Domagoj Vida - 6.5

He made a lunging block late on and celebrated it like he had scored a goal.

Ivan Strinic - 6

He had a problem with Salvio early on but recovered well to produce a solid display.

Marcelo Brozovic - 6.5

He shielded the back four well, even if Argentina didn't pose much of a threat.

Ivan Rakitic - 8

Deserved his goal in stoppage-time. Broke up play in the middle of the park and distributed some pinpoint forward passes.

Luka Modric - 8.5

Stunning strike capped off an accomplished performance. Argentina's midfielders were chasing his shadow in midfield.

Ante Rebic - 7

Composed, acrobatic finish punished Caballero's error. Unfortunate to pick up a knock which forced him off minutes later.

Ivan Perisic - 7

Worked hard up and down the flack and delivered some teasing crosses.

Mario Mandzukic - 6

Produced some good hold-up play and led the line well. Failed to hit the target with a free header at 0-0.