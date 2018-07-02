Player ratings as Brazil blaze into the quarter finals

news

Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to advance into the quarterfinals of the 2018 finals. Neymar was obviously the star of the show with his brace. Let’s see how the his supporting cast and his opponents fared

Brazil

Allison Becker 7

Thiago Silva 7

Miranda 7

Casemiro 6

Filipe Luis 6

Gabriel Jesus 7

Neymar Junior 8

Phillipe Coutinho 7

Paulinho 7

Willian 7

Fagner 7

Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa 7

Hugo Alaya 6

Carlos Salcedo 7

Rafael Marquez 6

Carlos Vela 6

Javier Hernandez 6

Hector Herrera 6

Andres Guardado 6

Edson Alvarez 6

Hirving Lozano 8

Jesus Gallardo 7