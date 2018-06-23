Player ratings after Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1

news

Granit Xhaka and Xerdan Shaqiri got Switzerland to come from goal behind to beat Serbia. Aleksander Mitrovic got Serbia in the lead after heading home a cross from Dusan Tadic.

However, the character, energy and passion got the Swiss their deserve win to leave Group E wide open as Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland will be battling for their places in the round of 16.

READ ALSO: Player ratings after Nigeria beat Serbia to breath hope into the World Cup campaign

We take a look at how well they fared

SERBIA

Vladimir Stojkovic - 5.5

He could do absolutely nothing to stop Granit Xhaka's blistering strike. He was good in denying Dzemali in the first half

Branislav Ivanovic – 5

He had a torrid time dealing with Gavranovic, Shaqiri and Zuber who used his flank as an outlet although his deep crosses almost created another goal.

Nikola Milenkovic - 6

Some great defending shielding the Serbia goal while also initiating attacks for Serbia

Dusan Tosic 5

He was dangerous from corners. Little drama in defense as well.

Aleksander Kolarov - 6

He slid crossed which were not converted and offered options down the left. However he did not have a lot opportunities to attack.

Nemanja Matic 5

He could not get on top of the midfield as he got intertwined and failed to be benefit from a hard fought midfield battle.

Dusan Tadic - 6.5

He was influential as he supplied the cross for Mitrovic's goal to open the scoring in the fifth minute

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 6.5

Treasured the ball, dribbling forward with menace as defenses dissolved. Unleashed right foot shots to scare the Swiss defense. Very dynamic in the middle of the park.

Filip Kostic - 4.5

He was not fantastic match from Jostic who came in for Adam Ljajic in this match. He was substituted after receiving a yellow card.

Aleksander Mitrovic - 6.5

Serbia’s goal came from Mitrovic buried a header from Tadic's right-wing cross. Took a lot of confidence from the goal and threatened for a second all night.

Adam Ljajic - 5

Hit a dangerous shot after cutting inside in the 77th minute which was saved. His passing was of more importance as he linked up with the Serbian attackers.

Nemanja Radonjic - 5

Better on the counter-attack as a defensive midfielder was brought on for him, an attacker.

READ ALSO:Player ratings from Argentina's humiliating defeat to Croatia

Switzerland

Yann Sommer

It was unfortunate he could do little on Mitrovic’s goal

Stephen Lichsteiner - 5.5

Some terrific slide tackles quashed Serbian attacks. Worked in great unison with Fabian Schar in defending the likes of Filip Kostic.

Fabian Schar – 6

Poor marking of Mitrovic in the fifth minute after he scored. Mitrovic didn't have to do much running to shake off Schar as he ran in front the defender and got ahead of him to score.

Manuel Akanji - 6.5

Flashed a header over the bar in the first half and displayed some great defending in the second to hold off Mitrovic.

Ricardo Rodriguez - 6.5

Showed pace and trickery for Switzerland, creating chances down the left in the first half for Blerim Dzemaili.

Valon Behrami - 7

Held the ball and passed well in the first half as Switzerland probed patently, preventing Serbia's big name midfielders having a sniff.

Granit Xhaka - 7

Some early shots indicated Switzerland's more open and attacking intent. Fired in a scorching equaliser, finishing off a splendid counter-attack with the ball getting stuck in the net.

Xerdan Shaqiri - 8

An absolute menace in the second half and was the linchpin for Switzerland's pacy attack. Shaqiri set up Xhaka's equaliser in the second half before pivoting and shooting with his left foot that hit the outside of the post. Made a 50-metre run to get on the end of a through ball before finishing under Stojkovic to win the match.

Blerim Dzemaili - 5

A poor match, slicing at shots, rushing proceedings just a little too much. Denied by Stojkovic early in the game and scooped a shot or cross over the bar. Subbed off after 71 minutes.

Steven Zuber - 6.5

Much more dangerous in attack than he was against Brazil. Zuber began to come out of his shell as he found space behind Ivanovic but also helped out defensively with Ricardo Rodriguez.

Haris Seferovic - 4

Seferovic offered little for Switzerland and has been rather disappointing. No shots or meaningful attacks as Serbia was on top in the first half. Subbed off at half-time for Mario Gavranovic.

READ ALSO:Player ratings after Brazil beat Costa Rica 2-0 at the death

Mario Gavranovic - 6

Made a great impact running into the channels, giving Ivanovic a hard time. Perhaps a starter for the Costa Rica match.

Breel Embolo - 5

Came on for Dzemaili in search of an equaliser and stung Stojkovic's palms with a shot from 20 metres.

Josip Drmic – 3

Came on in the 90th minute.