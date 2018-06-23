Player ratings after Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1

We look at how Serbia players who fared against their opponents who took them from round of 16 stage qualification back into 3rd place within 45 minutes
However, the character, energy and passion got the Swiss their deserve win to leave Group E wide open as Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland will be battling for their places in the round of 16.
We take a look at how well they fared
SERBIA
He could do absolutely nothing to stop Granit Xhaka's blistering strike. He was good in denying Dzemali in the first half
He had a torrid time dealing with Gavranovic, Shaqiri and Zuber who used his flank as an outlet although his deep crosses almost created another goal.
Some great defending shielding the Serbia goal while also initiating attacks for Serbia
He was dangerous from corners. Little drama in defense as well.
He slid crossed which were not converted and offered options down the left. However he did not have a lot opportunities to attack.
He could not get on top of the midfield as he got intertwined and failed to be benefit from a hard fought midfield battle.
He was influential as he supplied the cross for Mitrovic's goal to open the scoring in the fifth minute
Treasured the ball, dribbling forward with menace as defenses dissolved. Unleashed right foot shots to scare the Swiss defense. Very dynamic in the middle of the park.
He was not fantastic match from Jostic who came in for Adam Ljajic in this match. He was substituted after receiving a yellow card.
Serbia’s goal came from Mitrovic buried a header from Tadic's right-wing cross. Took a lot of confidence from the goal and threatened for a second all night.
Hit a dangerous shot after cutting inside in the 77th minute which was saved. His passing was of more importance as he linked up with the Serbian attackers.
Better on the counter-attack as a defensive midfielder was brought on for him, an attacker.
It was unfortunate he could do little on Mitrovic’s goal
Some terrific slide tackles quashed Serbian attacks. Worked in great unison with Fabian Schar in defending the likes of Filip Kostic.
Poor marking of Mitrovic in the fifth minute after he scored. Mitrovic didn't have to do much running to shake off Schar as he ran in front the defender and got ahead of him to score.
Flashed a header over the bar in the first half and displayed some great defending in the second to hold off Mitrovic.
Showed pace and trickery for Switzerland, creating chances down the left in the first half for Blerim Dzemaili.
Held the ball and passed well in the first half as Switzerland probed patently, preventing Serbia's big name midfielders having a sniff.
Some early shots indicated Switzerland's more open and attacking intent. Fired in a scorching equaliser, finishing off a splendid counter-attack with the ball getting stuck in the net.
An absolute menace in the second half and was the linchpin for Switzerland's pacy attack. Shaqiri set up Xhaka's equaliser in the second half before pivoting and shooting with his left foot that hit the outside of the post. Made a 50-metre run to get on the end of a through ball before finishing under Stojkovic to win the match.
A poor match, slicing at shots, rushing proceedings just a little too much. Denied by Stojkovic early in the game and scooped a shot or cross over the bar. Subbed off after 71 minutes.
Much more dangerous in attack than he was against Brazil. Zuber began to come out of his shell as he found space behind Ivanovic but also helped out defensively with Ricardo Rodriguez.
Seferovic offered little for Switzerland and has been rather disappointing. No shots or meaningful attacks as Serbia was on top in the first half. Subbed off at half-time for Mario Gavranovic.
Made a great impact running into the channels, giving Ivanovic a hard time. Perhaps a starter for the Costa Rica match.
Came on for Dzemaili in search of an equaliser and stung Stojkovic's palms with a shot from 20 metres.
Came on in the 90th minute.