Peru 0-1 Denmark - How the players fared

Denmark got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start as Yussuf Poulson's strike is enough to defeat Peru.

Peru started the game at a rapid pace and had chances through the impressive Andre Carrillo, but it was via VAR that they had their first real sniff of goal.

Check out below how the players fared...

Peru

Goalkeeper: Pedro Gallese - 6

Didn't have too much to do in the game and couldn't do much about Poulson's finish.

Defender: Alberto Rodriguez - 6

Good defensive display with the rest of the Peruvian back line - Rodriguez marshaled a disciplined defensive unit to catch Denmark offside a number of times.

Defender: Miguel Trauco - 6

Really strong performance down the left as he dealt with Eriksen's threat well while also demonstrating his own attacking intent.

Defender: Christian Ramos - 7

Was very hands-on in defence as he let the Danish attackers know he was there. Did reasonably well with his job.

Defender: Luis Advincula - 6

Played well in a defensive backline that was extremely disciplined.

Midfielder: Christian Cueva - 8

Won a penalty via VAR but ballooned it over the bar - terrible penalty. Despite that, he came out in the second half and put in a really good performance with some flowing Peruvian moves forward.

Midfielder: Renato Tapia - 6

A pretty decent display from the midfielder as Peru went looking for an equaliser.

Midfielder: Yoshimar Yotun - 6

Didn't have much of an impact on proceedings as Peru went down to defeat.

Midfielder: Edison Flores - 7

Tried to get Peru back into the game from the left and forced a great save from Schmeichel. Was replaced on the hour mark for captain Guerrero.

Forward: Jefferson Farfan - 6

Cut a lonely figure up top for Peru for the most part of the first half, despite some real attacking threat from the South Americans.

Forward: Andre Carillo - 7

Started the game really well, full of attacking intent and forced Schmeichel into a good save early on. Quietened down as the game progressed however

Denmark

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel - 8

A brilliant save to deny Flores only minutes after Denmark went ahead in the tie. Produced another great save to deny Farfan in the final ten minutes

Left back: Jens Stryger Larsen - 6

Solid performance, if nothing fancy, from the left back as Denmark kept their clean sheet.

Centre back: Andreas Christensen - 7

Good first 45 from the Chelsea man, making some solid tackles, but was clearly getting frustrated with players in front of him when on the ball. Limped off with an injury which will be a worry for Denmark fans.

Centre back: Simon Kjaer - 8

Some solid displays of defending from the Denmark captain as he looked to handle the runs from Farfan, who was feeding off some lovely through balls from Carillo.

Right back: Henrik Dalsgaard - 7

A good showing from Brentford's first ever World Cup player. He was disciplined defensively and did well with Peru's threat from wide areas.

Left midfielder: Pione Sisto - 6

Started to become more involved in the game as the first half went on and he grew in confidence in the tie. Wasn't consistent enough however and was hauled off.

Central midfielder: Thomas Delaney - 7

Was involved in everything in the middle of the park as he tried to get Eriksen going forward and stop Peru from breaking up the central areas.

Central midfielder: William Kvist - 6

Was subbed after 33 minutes thanks to an injury suffered fighting for the ball. Was a decent half hour but not long enough to make a mark on the opening game of the campaign.

Right midfielder: Christian Eriksen - 8

Didn't have the impact most would've expected in the first half as he came deep to get hold of the ball, but had very little options in front of him. Came into life more in the second half and grabbed an assist for the opener with a lovely through ball.