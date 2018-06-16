Pulse.ng logo
Nine facts about France vs Australia

They have played four (4) matches in all competitions: France have won two, lost one and drawn one against Australia.

The Socceroos of Australia have won the only competitive game against Les Bleus of France- They won 1-0 in the 2001 Confederation Cup.

However, France thrashed Australia 6-0 in the last fixture between them, with Olivier Giroud, scoring a brace in 2013.

The Europeans are ranked 7th, whereas their opponents are lying 36th on the latest FIFA ranking.

France have topped their group only twice in their last nine FIFA World Cups (1998 and 2014), while Australia who are making their 4th consecutive FIFA World Cup appearance have advanced to the next stage of the tournament, just once- 2006.

France’s opponent only had 15 shots on target throughout the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, a joint record in the European qualifiers, alongside Spain, while Australia booked their place after a win in the play-off.

Olivier Giroud needs a goal to surpass Zidane, as France’s fourth all-time top scorer.

France have lost once in their past 14 games (W10, D3), while Australia have only lost once in their last nine games (W5, D3) - a 4-1 defeat to Norway in March.

France’s star man is Antoine Greizman, while Tim Cahill is the danger man for Australia.

