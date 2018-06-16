Nine facts about Argentina vs Iceland

news

This will be the first ever encounter between Argentina and Iceland.

Argentina have lost just one of their last seven World Cup group games against European opposition (won four, drew two). That defeat came at the hands of England in 2002.

Argentina have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four World Cup clashes against European teams, although they've failed to net in the last two as well, including the 2014 final against Germany.

This is Argentina's 17th World Cup finals and 12th in consecutive appearances, while Iceland are making their debut

Argentina have gone past the group stage in 11 of their last 12 World Cup appearances, the only exception coming in 2002. In fact, they have won 12 of their last 15 group games (drew two, lost one), their only defeat coming against England in 2002.

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup record

Argentina have also topped their group in each of the last three World Cups. They have also won their opening game in each of the last six editions.

Iceland are playing in their first World Cup and if they book a place in the knockout stage, they will be the first debutants since Slovakia to do so in 2010. They thrilled the rest of Europe in Euro 2016 when they knocked out England to reach quarter finals

Emidfielder verton Gylfi Sigurdsson was top scorer (four goals) and joint-top appearance maker (10 games) for Iceland in the qualifiers for Russia 2018, but they can't rely on him due to an injury.

This is Heimir Hallgrímsson's second major tournament as manager after Euro 2016 where he was joint-manager alongside Lars Lagerbäck. He took sole control after Euro 2016.