Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Nigeria vs Argentina in numbers

World Cup 2018 Nigeria vs Argentina in numbers

Nigeria vs Argentina is one of the most witnessed ties in World Cup history, having played five times

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Nigeria vs Argentina in numbers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina are fifth, while Nigeria are 48 on the latest FIFA ranking.

Nigeria have faced off against Argentina in each of their last four appearances at the Mundial (2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018). They also came face to face in 1994.

The Super Eagles have lost all their four previous World Cup clashes against the Albiceleste of Argentina, with all those games ending by single-goal margins (1-0 in 2002 and 2010, 2-1 in 1994, 3-2 in 2014).

Nigeria have also lost all their five past meetings against South American oppositions- Aside the four defeat against Argentina, suffered a group stage loss against, another South American country, Paraguay in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

In all competitions Nigeria have eight meetings against Argentina, having lost five, won two and drawn one.

The last time Argentina failed to qualify from the group stage was in 2002 Mundial and coincidentally they were in the same group with Nigeria. They beat Nigeria though, they exited the group stage. However, a win against Nigeria will see them through to the knockout stage this time round.

READ MORE: All vital stats after the second round of Russia 2018

Argentina are in danger of failing to win a game at the World Cup for the very first time since 1934. Even that was the era when the competition was by way of knockout from start to finish and a 3-2 defeat against Sweden was the end of the road for the South Americans in their first attempt.

The only previous time the Super Eagles won back-to-back World Cup games was in 1998, when they defeated Spain and Bulgaria in their first two matches, while, Argentina last lost back-to-back World Cup games in 1994 (against Bulgaria and Romania). They have never lost consecutive games in the opening group stage.

The Argentines are enduring their longest winless run in World Cup history (D2, L2), although that four-match streak includes the 2014 semi-final against the Dutch, which they won on penalties.

Ahmed Musa, who bagged a brace against Iceland is Nigerian all-time top scorer in the FIFA World Cup, with four goals, whereas, Lionel Messi has failed to score with his last 22 shots in matches at World Cup finals.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria Vs Argentina La Albiceleste’s starting 11 leaks as Super Eagles...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Why Cristiano Ronaldo WILL WIN the golden boot over...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Super Eagles ignore pleas to wear black arm-band for victims of Jos killings
A 'psychic cat' has predicted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will defeat Argentina in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria vs Argentina Psychic cat says Super Eagles will beat Argentina
Peru captain Paolo Guerrero scores his team's second goal in their 2-0 win over Australia in Sochi
Football 'Compliments don't win games' as Australia bow out with Peru defeat
Super Eagles ignored the plea by Nigerians to wear black arm-bands for victims of Jos killings in their group D fixture of the 2018 FIFA World Cup against Argentina on Tuesday, June 26.
Nigeria Vs Argentina Live Updates Super Eagles clash with Messi’s La Albiceleste in crunch group game of World Cup 2018