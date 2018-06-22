Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper a great Shaku Shaku dancer

Video Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper is the best Shaku Shaku dancer at the World Cup

Argentina might have to look elsewhere for that last miracle at the 2018 FIFA World Cup because in Nigeria's camp, it's all about nice kits and Shaku Shaku dance moves.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper is the best Shaku Shaku dancer at the World Cup 2018 play

Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper is the best Shaku Shaku dancer at the World Cup 2018
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigeria has made a lot of headlines be at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia but mostly not about their football.

Football, as it is by the Super Eagles, has so far been poor. Their game against Croatia lacked the creativity associated with the young squad. With games against a resilient Iceland and Argentina to come, that performance was poor, to say the least.

Outside the football field, Nigeria is the talk of the town in Russia.

Their World Cup kit designed by Nike has been all over the place and ranked among the best seen at the tournament.

READ MORE: Messi's Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling

For their first game versus Croatia, information about their goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho’s age instantly went viral creating a buzz on Twitter. The commentator said Uzoho was 19 years old and people could not handle the fact based on how he looked.

Francis Uzoho in action for Nigeria play

Francis Uzoho in action for Nigeria

 

But looking old but being young in age is not Francis Uzoho’s only speciality. The 19-year-old is a really good Shaku Shaku dancer.

A fan page of Nigerian musician, Davido posted a video of the goalkeeper blessing the entire Internet with some great dance moves.

Verdict? Nigeria’s 19-year-old goalkeeper is arguably the best Shaku Shaku dancer at the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament in Russia.

Watch the video below:

Super Eagles Issa Goal! #SuperEagles Tomorrow we die there!

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (fan page) (@davidioofficial) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hairbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegalbullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Fatau Dauda still thinks Nigeria will qualify out of the group
World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday eight
The Spanish La Liga and Premier League outfit Leicester City have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Iceland.
Nigeria vs Iceland Super Eagles get support from Leicester City, La Liga
Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has revealed that his team did not help Lionel Messi after they lost 3-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter.
World Cup 2018 Argentina coach says team did not help Messi