Mohamed Salah named on the bench for Egypt vs Uruguay

Mo Salah has been name don the bench for Egypt's opening World Cup clash against Uruguay.

  • Published:
play
Mo Salah has been name don the bench for Egypt's opening World Cup clash against Uruguay.

The Liverpool talisman was expected to recover in time from the shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final against Real Madrid but boss Hector Cuper hasn't taken any chances.

Cuper was yesterday confident Salah would make the starting team for the Group A game in Ekaterinburg.

Salah sustained a shoulder injury during the Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid on May 26 but trained with the ball for the first time on Wednesday, convincing Cuper he is ready.

Egypt: Elshenawy; Fathy, Gabr, Hegazy, Abdelshafy; Elneny, Hamed; Warda, Elsaid, Treziguet; Mohsen

