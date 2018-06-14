Pulse.ng logo
Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuper

Mohamed Salah's coach is optimistic the Egyptian talisman will be fit to start on Friday against Uruguay

  Published: , Refreshed:
play I am 100% fit for Uruguay clash: Mohamed Salah
Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah is expected to be be available for Egypt's FIFA World Cup opener against South American giants Uruguay.

Salah, 25, has not played since injuring shoulder ligaments during Liverpool's Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid on 26 May.

"I can almost assure you 100% he will play, save unforeseen circumstances at the very last minute," said Cuper.

"He could become the top goalscorer here and one of the greatest players."

Cuper said Salah was "doing very well" and had recovered "very, very quickly".

He added: "We're trying to make him feel confident. The doctors are giving him the option to play or not, but I know Salah very well and I'm sure he's not afraid, he's not fearful."

Meanwhile, defender Ali Gabr should also be fit to play after bruising his face in training.

Hosts Russia opened the tournament with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in the first group A game of the tournament.

