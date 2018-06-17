Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an EARTHQUAKE

World Cup 2018 Mexico's goal celebration against Germany causes an EARTHQUAKE

Mexico shocked the World Cup holders with a first half goal past Manuel Neuer in Sunday's Group F encounter, and the moment even caused an earthquake in Mexico City.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Hirving Lozano then found the back of the net with a spectacular effort (Image: REUTERS)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mexico shocked the World Cup holders with a first half goal past Manuel Neuer in Sunday's Group F encounter, and the moment even caused an earthquake in Mexico City.

READ ALSO: Nigeria 0-2 Croatia - How the players fared

With many expecting Germany to dominate their opponents in Moscow, the Central American nation bombarded forward early on and were rewarded after 35 minutes.

play (Image: REX/Shutterstock)

And as Lozano cut inside to slam the ball home, Mexico's seismic monitoring service, SIMMSA, detected artificial earthquake recordings most likely caused by celebrating fans in at least two of its sensors across the capital.

 

Mexico went on to win the game, so we can only imagine how wild the celebrations will be late into the night in both Russia and South America.

But it was the reaction immediately after Lozano's goal that caused an "artificial" earthquake, as SIMMSA - the body monitoring and analysing seismic activity in Mexico - so brilliantly put it.

But it was the reaction immediately after Lozano's goal that caused an "artificial" earthquake, as SIMMSA - the body monitoring and analysing seismic activity in Mexico - so brilliantly put it.

It later added: "The earthquake detected in Mexico City originated artificially. Possibly by massive jumps during the goal of the Mexico team in the World Cup. At least two sensors inside the City detected it."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Low’s squad selection under scrutiny as out-of-form German stars fall
Hirving Lozano dominated the trends on Twitter as defending champions Germany lost 0-1 to Mexico in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Sunday, June 17.
World Cup 2018 If only Sane was at the World Cup?, Twitter users make fun of Germany after loss to Mexico
FIFA World Cup Brazil vs Germany in numbers
Hirving Lozano scored the goal that sent defending champions crashing to defeat
Football Germany crash to Mexico as World Cup awaits Brazil