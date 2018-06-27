news

Lionel Messi netted the 100th goal of the tournament and became the first player in World Cup history to score in his teens, twenties, and thirties.

He inspired Argentina to a 2-1 victory against Nigeria by scoring the match opener in their must win final group D game.

The goal is the 100th in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and it also made the Argentine talisman the first person to score as a teenager, in his twenties, as well as in his thirties.

Lionel Messi’s first goal at the Mundial was against Serbia and Montenegro in a 6-0 thriller in 2006 at age 19.

He scored four goals in 2014 at age 27 and he has done it at age 31 against Nigeria, becoming the first player to achieve this enviable feat.