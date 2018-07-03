Japan go home leaving the entire stadium clean as whistle

news

Japan got eliminated by Belgium in a very dramatic and painful 3-2 defeat at the round of 16.

The goals for Japan came through Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui

Japan got eliminated as Belgium responded through Jan Vertoghen and Maroune Fellaini and the last gasp winner coming by kind courtesy Nacer Chadli injury time win.

The Japanese side did not leave with their heads down as the side put up an impressive performance to the joy of the fans.

The fans at the end of the day cleared the stands of all filth leaving the stadium in spick and spank.

The Japanese players got into the round of 16 through a technicality of discipline and indeed they did show that quality in them.

The Japan team cleaned the dressing room and left a message saying “Thank you” in Russian.

Belgium after eliminating Japan go on to face favorites Brazil in a quarter final clash.

Japan have not gone beyond the round of 16 stage in the World Cup as this only the second time the Blue Samarai has gone beyond the group stage since 2002 when the global showpiece was co-hosted by Japan and Korea