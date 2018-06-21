I am yet to meet an honest player: Jay Jay Okocha

news

Austin Azuka Okacha popularly known in football cycles as Jay Jay Okocha believes footballers the world over are not honest when they are on the field of play.

The former Nigerian playmaker who is part of the Super Sports pundits for the 2018 FIFA World Cup coverage said this after a Denmark player failed to go down when he was held down on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Okocha argued the player would have been given an infringement if he had gone down and because of that some players easily fall after a slight contact in and around the 18-yard box.

“I have never met an honest player, when you are given the opportunity to go down you will take it with two hands.

“Players do everything to win matches,” he told Super Sports.

Jay Jay Okocha was part of the Nigerian teams that played in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups and he is believed as the greatest player that never won the African Footballer of the Year.