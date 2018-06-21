Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

I am yet to meet an honest player: Jay Jay Okocha

World Cup 2018 I am yet to meet an honest player: Jay Jay Okocha

The former skipper of the Super Eagles of Nigeria says players do everything to win matches, even if they have to lie.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play ‘I have never met an honest player’: Jay Jay Okocha
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Austin Azuka Okacha popularly known in football cycles as Jay Jay Okocha believes footballers the world over are not honest when they are on the field of play.

The former Nigerian playmaker who is part of the Super Sports pundits for the 2018 FIFA World Cup coverage said this after a Denmark player failed to go down when he was held down on the edge of the 18-yard box.

READ MORE: Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’

Okocha argued the player would have been given an infringement if he had gone down and because of that some players easily fall after a slight contact in and around the 18-yard box.

“I have never met an honest player, when you are given the opportunity to go down you will take it with two hands.

“Players do everything to win matches,” he told Super Sports.

Jay Jay Okocha was part of the Nigerian teams that played in the 1994, 1998 and 2002 FIFA World Cups and he is believed as the greatest player that never won the African Footballer of the Year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegalbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hairbullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Burger King in Russia apologize for "sexist campaign"
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles arrive in Volgograd for must-win game against Iceland
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia
Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs Iceland Preview Bruised Super Eagles looking to answer several questions in crucial Group D clash