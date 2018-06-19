Hope Of Africa – Senegal showing the way in Russia

news

Senegal have become the first African nation to record a win at the 2018 World Cup, having beaten Poland 2-1 on Tuesday.

The West Africans came into the game as the last hope of Africa following losses to Nigeria, Egypt, Tunisia and Morocco.

And they did not disappoint. In a tournament where all teams from the continent have contrived to fail, Senegal remain the only shining light.

As it stands, the Teranga Lions have shown that if there is any country that can keep Africa’s hopes alive in Russia then it is them.

The win over Poland highlighted everything Aliou Cisse’s side is about: hard work, determination, teamwork and resilience.

At 1-0 Senegal did not relax, rather they pushed for that cushioning second goal which eventually came through Mbaye Niang.

The bane of the other African teams in this World Cup is their inability to fight on when they are comfortable in a game.

When Tunisia were holding England to a 1-1 draw the Carthage Eagles felt no edge to push for the winner, rather deciding to defend which ultimately cost them.

It was the same problem when Egypt faced Uruguay, with the North Africans opting to play conservatively when they could have gone all out for the win.

Nigeria and Morocco were no different as they went into their respective opening games without the required desire for a World Cup game.

So far Senegal have shown that they are the hope of Africa, having given the continent a first win in Russia.

It was not the best of performances, but the resilience shown by the Teranga Lions is worth commending.