Harry Kane breaks records in front of his family

England Captain Harry Kane managed to score a hat trick against in the 6-1 victory over Panama in the Group G World Cup game on Sunday.

Kane achieved a feat to change a lot in football within those 90 minutes in a game which looked to be a walk in the park for the “Three Lions” of England.

Kane became the first English player to score a hat trick in the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1986.

That also saw him become the third player to score a hat trick for England in a World Cup.

The 3 goals scored against Panama in addition to the hat trick sees him atop of the World Cup golden boot race.

The Kane family which comprised of the English captain’s parents Kim and Pat with his brother Charlie.

The trio together with Charlie’s partner were also present in the 2-1 win over Tunisia.

After the game against Panama, Charlie Kane took to twitter congratulate his brother.