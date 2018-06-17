Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims

World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims

The Ghanaian skipper has scored in nine consecutive major tournament

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cristiano Ronaldo went viral when he was commended as the first player to score in eight consecutive major tournament, following his hat-trick against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a convincing start to his 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign by registering a hat-trick including a late minute stunning free-kick as Portugal held Spain to a three all draw on Friday.

The goal which made Ronaldo the oldest scorer at the Mundial, also ensured Cristiano Ronaldo scored in eight consecutive major tournaments, which was claimed as a new world record.

READ MORE: Ronaldo hits hat-trick as Portugal deny Spain World Cup classic

Asamoah Gyan has however, scored in every single major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup- 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), 2010 AFCON and World Cup, 2012 AFCON, 2013, AFCON, 2014 World Cup, 2015 AFCON and 2017 AFCON, making it nine consecutive major tournaments.

This means Cristiano Ronaldo never set any record for scoring in eight consecutive major tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan took to his Twitter handle to indicate that no matter the attempt by some people to overlook his record, nothing can perhaps change it.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo sets new World Cup recordbullet
3 World Cup 2018 Here are fixtures & kick-off times for matchday 3 clashesbullet

World Cup 2018

Oghenekaro Etebo, Mikel John Obi, Leon Balogun and William Troost-Ekong
Nigeria 0 Vs Croatia 2 Etebo’s own goal, Modric’s penalty kill off Super Eagles in their World Cup 2018 opener
World Cup 2018 Nigeria 0-2 Croatia - How the players fared
World Cup 2018 Nigeria schooled as Africa continues to wait for a first win in Russia
Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles lost 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener on Saturday, June 16.
World Cup 2018 Jerseys don't win matches, Twitter trolls Super Eagles after Croatia defeat