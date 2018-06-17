Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claims

news

Cristiano Ronaldo went viral when he was commended as the first player to score in eight consecutive major tournament, following his hat-trick against Spain.

Cristiano Ronaldo made a convincing start to his 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign by registering a hat-trick including a late minute stunning free-kick as Portugal held Spain to a three all draw on Friday.

The goal which made Ronaldo the oldest scorer at the Mundial, also ensured Cristiano Ronaldo scored in eight consecutive major tournaments, which was claimed as a new world record.

Asamoah Gyan has however, scored in every single major tournament since the 2006 FIFA World Cup- 2008 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), 2010 AFCON and World Cup, 2012 AFCON, 2013, AFCON, 2014 World Cup, 2015 AFCON and 2017 AFCON, making it nine consecutive major tournaments.

This means Cristiano Ronaldo never set any record for scoring in eight consecutive major tournaments.

Asamoah Gyan took to his Twitter handle to indicate that no matter the attempt by some people to overlook his record, nothing can perhaps change it.