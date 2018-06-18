Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Germany, Spain, who? Belgium are the real favourites in Russia

World Cup 2018 Germany, Spain, who? Belgium are the real favourites in Russia

The Belgians arrived in Russia as one of the favourites and their reputation is intact after playing their opening game.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Very few teams have managed to impress at the 2018 World Cup like Belgium did when they played against Panama on Monday.

The Red Devils made nonsense of the “tournament for the minnows” moniker by putting in an assured performance to down their Caribbean counterparts.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Messi to put heat on Iceland as France target Australia

In a tournament where most of the so-called favourites have so far not come to the party, Roberto Martinez’s side finally laid down the gauntlet. Where others failed, Belgium have succeeded.

play

 

Many may argue that the Europeans faced a hapless Panama side, however, the emphatic nature of the result cannot be underestimated. The Red Devils took time to get going but once they settled in the second half there was no stopping them.

This was by no means a vintage performance from Belgium, but the underperformance of other teams in the tournament puts the Red Devils on top of the form index.

The likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Brunye and Romelu Lukaku were all on song as the trio combined to deadly effect to down their opponents.

play

 

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Player Ratings from the cracking game between Spain and Portugal

So far the Germanys, Argentinas, Brazils, Frances and Spains have flattered to deceive in Russia, but Belgium remain the only team in the bracket of favourites to have kept their reputation intact.

It may be early days yet, however, the 3-0 drubbing of Panama is warning enough to other rivals that Belgium are the real favourites in Russia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claimsbullet

World Cup 2018

Dries Mertens scored a stunning volley, and Romelu Lukaku added two more as Belgium beat Panama 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group G opener on Monday, June 18.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails Mertens volley as Belgium beat Panama
World Cup 2018 Player Ratings from game between Sweden and Korea Republic
Andreas Granqvist scored a penalty to give Sweden a 1-0 win over South Korea in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group F opener on Monday, June 18.
World Cup 2018 Granqvist the hero as Penalty gives Sweden win over South Korea
World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday five