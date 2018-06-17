Fixtures and kick-off times on matchday four

news

Serbia will open match day four of the 2018 FIFA World Cup with a C fixture against Costa Rica at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Costa Rica who reached the quarter finals will give the Europeans much troubles when the face-off today.

Defending champions Germany will take on DMexico in the first group F game at 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

The Germans are looking forward tobcome the first country to successfully defend the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

Brazil after failing to look up to the billing when the hosted the competition four year ago seems to have got their mojo back Coach Tite and a good start will be very key in their campaign, as they face Switzerland in their opening group E game

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.