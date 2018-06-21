Fixtures and kick-off times of matchday eight

news

Denmark will take on Australia in as they look forward to sealing their second win of the tournament.

The opening game of Thursday between Denmark will kick-off at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.t

Australia will give the Europeans a tough time especially after they lost against France in their opening

Les Bleus will come face to face against Peru, who lost their first game despite dominating against Denmark.

The time for game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

The much anticipated clash of group D will pit Croatia against Argentina. Lionel Messi will need to the party to save Argentina's World Cup woes, after he missed from the spot kick as Iceland held them to a one all draw in their opener.

Croatia are sitting the summit of the table after thrashing Nigeria 2-0.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm.