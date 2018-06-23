Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday nine

news

Rampant Belgium will come face to face against Tunisia in their quest to finish top of F of the 2018 World Cup

The opening game of Friday between Belgium and Tunisia will kick-off at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

South Korea after a defeat in their opening game will set the stage for a tight clash with Mexico who upset the defending champions Germany

The time for game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

Germany will be looking for a redemption when they face Sweden in a must win game for the champions.

The Germans need nothing but a win to bring their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage back on track.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm