Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday nine

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday nine

Matchday nine of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday nine
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rampant Belgium will come face to face against Tunisia in their quest to finish top of F of the 2018 World Cup

The opening game of Friday between Belgium and Tunisia will kick-off at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

South Korea after a defeat in their opening game will set the stage for a tight clash with Mexico who upset the defending champions Germany

READ MORE: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair

The time for game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

Germany will be looking for a redemption when they face Sweden in a must win game for the champions.

The Germans need nothing but a win to bring their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage back on track.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hairbullet
2 World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from France’s 1-0 win over Perubullet
3 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting...bullet

World Cup 2018

Neymar hit the latest goal in World Cup history
World Cup 2018 Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
Kelechi Iheanacho and Ahmed Musa
Nigeria 2 Vs Iceland 0 Super Eagles players’ rating in World Cup 2018 win
Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi has made an appeal to Croatia not to rest players in their final 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter against Iceland.
World Cup 2018 Mikel Obi begs Croatia not to rest players against Iceland
World Cup 2018 And the Super Eagles flew – Nigeria back in contention after Iceland win