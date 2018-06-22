Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday eight

Matchday eight of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills
The opening game of Friday between Brazil and Costa Rica will kick-off at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.t
Nigeria will face Iceland in a must win game for the West African powerhouse.
The Super Eagles started the campaign with a defeat against Iceland, while Icelan drew one all against Argentina.
The time for game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.
Serbia will take on Switzerland in the last game for match day eight.
The Swiss drew one all against Brazil in their opener, whereas Serbia benefited from a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.
The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm