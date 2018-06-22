Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday eight

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday eight

Matchday eight of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  • Published:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday eight
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Brazil after a disappointing one all draw against Switzerland would be looking forward to get their tournament back on track when they come up against Costa Rica who also started their campaign with a defeat against Serbia.

The opening game of Friday between Brazil and Costa Rica will kick-off at 12:00pm Ghanaian time, 1:00pm in Nigeria and 3:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.t

Nigeria will face Iceland in a must win game for the West African powerhouse.

The Super Eagles started the campaign with a defeat against Iceland, while Icelan drew one all against Argentina.

The time for game is 3:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 4:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 6:00pm.

Serbia will take on Switzerland in the last game for match day eight.

The Swiss drew one all against Brazil in their opener, whereas Serbia benefited from a 1-0 win over Costa Rica.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time. The fixture will kick-off at 7:00pm Nigerian time and in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia it will be beamed live at 9:00pm

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hairbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegalbullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has revealed that his team did not help Lionel Messi after they lost 3-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D encounter.
World Cup 2018 Argentina coach says team did not help Messi
World Cup 2018 Argentina loss gifts Nigeria lifeline; now Super Eagles must take it
Lionel Messi
World Cup 2018 3 things we learnt from Croatia’s 3-0 drubbing of Argentina
Christian Eriksen (right)
World Cup 2018 5 things we learnt from Denmark’s draw with Australia