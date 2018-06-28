Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 15

news

The last round of matches in the group stage will be played simultaneously.

Senegal will be counting on their game against Colombia for redemption. The Senegalese need at least a draw a draw to lift the flag of Africa high as the surviving African in the ongoing Mundial.

Colombia can progress through to the knock out stage if they beat Senegal.

Poland who are on their way out of the competition after defeats in their first two games can sink Japan along with them, should they churn out the results in the other group 'G' game

Both games will be played at 2:00pm Ghanaian time, 3:00pm in Nigeria and 5:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

England will take on Belgium in their battle for the side the finish on top of group H. Both sides have already book their places in the round of 16, following wins in their first two games.

On the other hand Tunisia exited the competition after round two games can at least have solace if they beat leaking Panama, who also ended their campaign following first two defeats to say good bye with some pride.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 7:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 9:00pm.