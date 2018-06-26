Pulse.ng logo
Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 13

Matchday 13 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  Published:
The last round of matches in the group stage will be played simultaneously.

Denmark need to avoid a defeat against France to book their place in the knockout stage, while Peru who are on their way out of the tournament will play for pride when they take on Australia who need a win expecting Denmark slip against France to progress.

Both games will be played at 2:00pm Ghanaian time, 3:00pm in Nigeria and 5:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

The much-awaited clash between Nigeria and Argentina will come off this evening. Nigeria need to avoid a defeat to enhance their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage and that would see off Lionel Messi's led Argentina.

Croatia having already qualified for the round of 16 are likely not to go with their regular players when they face Iceland.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 7:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 9:00pm.

