Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 11

World Cup 2018 Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 11

Matchday 11 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will produce a lot of thrills

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Fixtures and kick-off times for matchday 11
The last round of matches in the group stage will be played simultaneously.

Russia will take on Uruguay in the battle for the winners of the group, whereas Egypt and Saudi Arabia will face off for mere academic exercise.

Both games will be played at 2:00pm Ghanaian time, 3:00pm in Nigeria and 5:00pm in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Portugal will need a win against Iran in order to progress to the knock stage, while a draw will see Spain in the round of 16, with both matches happening concurrently.

The kick-off time is 6:00pm Ghanaian time, while in Nigeria it will start at 7:00pm and Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya will witness it at 9:00pm.

