news

A female reporter has lamented the treatment dished out to her after she was “sexually harassed” by a fan whiles covering a World Cup game.

DW Espanol’s Columbia correspondent Julieth Gonzalez Theran was reporting live from Moscow when the incident happened.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Burger King in Russia apologize for "sexist campaign"

During a live broadcast from the outside of the stadium, a seemingly happy fan interrupted, grabbed her breast and kissed her cheek.

Although she did not show any signs during the live broadcast, she later lamented the incident to her employers.

“We do not deserve this treatment. We are equally valuable and professional,” Gonzalez Theran told Deutsche Welle.

“When we went live, this fan took advantage of the situation. But afterwards, when I checked to see if he was still there, he was gone.

“For me it is an isolated incident. There are always fans that compliment you and behave respectfully. This one went too far,” she added.

Her employer, DW, later posted the footage on social media, describing it as an “attack” and “blatant harassment”.

The female reporter has since received huge backing from her colleague journalists after she took to Twitter to lament her treatment.

READ ALSO: World Cup 2018: Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hair

DW presenter Cristina Cubas tweeted: “This is not funny. It’s not a kiss. It’s a non-consenting attack.”

Germany’s first female national league referee backed the female reporter, branding the behaviour of the fan “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, some online commentators have downplayed the incident. One labelled the criticism as “feminist hysteria”, and others suggested the kiss should be seen as a “welcome” or a “compliment”.

Watch the video below and decide if it was a harassment or compliment: