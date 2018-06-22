Pulse.ng logo
Fatau Dauda still thinks Nigeria will qualify out of the group

Fatau Dauda has stated that he believes Nigeria will make the round of 16 of the World Cup

  • Published:
play
Ghanaian goalkeeper Fatau Dauda tips Nigeria to make it into the round of 16 stage of the 2018 World Cup.

Fatau Dauda in speaking to Happy Fm, stated that Nigeria will still make it to the round of 16 despite losing the first game against Argentina

"Starting a tournament on a good note is always an advantage and I strongly believe Nigeria will progress to the round of 16,"

Dauda who played in 2014 World Cup and now plies his trade in Nigeria was hopeful in that the country he works in will prevail over Iceland

"Today's match won't be an easy one because Iceland is having a strong team."

The rest of Nigeria matches will not be easy. They should take it match after match and they will go far."

Nigeria play Iceland and then play Argentina in the last group game next Tuesday

