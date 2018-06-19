Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat

World Cup 2018 Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat

Egypt’s hopes of progressing from the group A of the 2018 World Cup in Russia are all but over after they were lost 3-1 against Russia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Egypt tournament is all but over after Russia defeat
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Egypt’s tournament is almost over after they were thrashed 3-1 on Tuesday by hosts Russia.

The first half of the game ended goalless, but Russia benefited from Ahmed Fathi’s own goal just after the break, before Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba made it 3-0.

Mohamed Salah, however, scored the consolation goal for Egypt from the spot kick, but it was too little too late for the North Africans.

READ MORE: All the vital statistics of the FIFA World Cup

 The Pharaohs of Egypt who lost their opening game 1-0 against Russia needed a positive results against Russia to keep their hopes alive.

As it stands now their chances of qualifying are very slim. A draw or a win for Uruguay would mean it is all over for the North Africans, so they should be hoping Saudi Arabia hand the two times champions a big upset when they face off on Wednesday.

Egypt are still searching for their first win of the World Cup, since they first qualified for the tournament in 1934.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet
3 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claimsbullet

World Cup 2018

Mohamed Salah was in action for Egypt but could not prevent a 3-1 defeat to Russiain their group A 2018 FIFA World Cup, game on Tuesday, June 19.
World Cup 2018 Reactions as Salah cannot save Egypt from defeat to Russia
Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts
World Cup 2018 Senegal is Africa’s only hope after a first win, the Nigerians were just fashion enthusiasts
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Senegal's win over Poland
Senegal's Mbaye Niang celebrates a goal against Poland at the World Cup in Russia
World Cup 2018 Senegal beat Poland for first African win at 2018 World Cup