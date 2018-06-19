Egypt's tournament is all but over after Russia defeat

Egypt’s hopes of progressing from the group A of the 2018 World Cup in Russia are all but over after they were lost 3-1 against Russia.
The first half of the game ended goalless, but Russia benefited from Ahmed Fathi’s own goal just after the break, before Denis Cheryshev and Artem Dzyuba made it 3-0.
Mohamed Salah, however, scored the consolation goal for Egypt from the spot kick, but it was too little too late for the North Africans.
The Pharaohs of Egypt who lost their opening game 1-0 against Russia needed a positive results against Russia to keep their hopes alive.
As it stands now their chances of qualifying are very slim. A draw or a win for Uruguay would mean it is all over for the North Africans, so they should be hoping Saudi Arabia hand the two times champions a big upset when they face off on Wednesday.
Egypt are still searching for their first win of the World Cup, since they first qualified for the tournament in 1934.