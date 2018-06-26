Pulse.ng logo
Egypt part ways with Hector Cuper after poor World Cup campaign

Egypt have terminated the appointment of Hector Cuper as coach

  Published:
Egypt Football Association has announced the departure of Argentine coach Hector Cuper after failing to propel the Pharaohs  into the knockout stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The Pharaohs of Egypt were crashed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after they lost all their three games at the Mundial.

The Egypt FA has thanked Cuper for qualifying them for their first World Cup in 28 years and a second place finish in the 2017 African Cup of Nations. 

“We held a meeting after returning from Russia and the entire board decided to say thank you to Cuper and his technical staff,” a statement released by the Egyptian FA reads.

“We appreciate the work from the coach, from reaching the Africa Cup of Nations after three years of absence and taking Egypt to the World Cup after 28 years of absence.”

Hector spent three years with the Pharaohs of Egypt as coach

