Egypt bow out of Russia 2018 after Uruguay victory over Saudis

news

Egypt’s World Cup campaign is over after Uruguay handed Saudi Arabia a 1-0 defeat.

The five times champions of Africa have bowed out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with one game to spare.

Egypt lost 3-1 against Russia on Tuesday and despite their hopes of progressing dwindling, they were still not out and were looking forward to see the Saudis upset the two times World champions, but they got disappointed as Uruguay won 1-0.

READ MORE: Anas mocks Kennedy Agyapong & Nyantakyi with Yaa Pono’s hit song ‘Obia Wone Master’

This is the end of the road for Egypt who entered into the World Cup with African footballer of the Year, Mohamed Salah, but things didn’t go their way as they lost their first two games against Uruguay and Russia.

Morocco who were the first country to fail to progress from the group stage have been joined by Saudi Arabia and Egypt