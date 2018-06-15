Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Dogara tells S. Eagles to make Nigerians proud World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Dogara tells Super Eagles to make Nigerians proud

Dogara also urged Nigerians to pray for the Super Eagles, noting that football is the major source of unity in the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dogara tells S. Eagles to make Nigerians proud World Cup 2018 play

Super Eagles of Nigeria

(Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged the Super Eagles players to make Nigerians proud at the ongoing 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He said the player should put their best foot forward as they prepare for their first match with Croatia in the on Saturday, June 16.

Dogara stated this in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, June 15, by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan.

Dogara says Nigeria's democracy is still fragile play Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara (Guardian Nigeria )

 

He appealed to the players to put all they have got into ensuring that they win the group matches and advance to next stage of the competition.

The Speaker added that "over the years, football has been a major source of unity in Nigeria, we should, therefore, collectively pray for the Super Eagles as they brace up for the match against Croatia.

"Super Eagles proved to be a strong team during the qualifiers with their record and we expect them to replicate same zeal, spirit and patriotism in the World Cup."

ALSO READ: World Cup 2018 - 5 players that can spoil Super Eagles opening match

He said with team work and commitment, the Super Eagles would surely triumph over their opponents in the group and knockout stages of the World Cup.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Russia 2018 Mohamed Salah is almost 100% fit for Uruguay tie: Cuperbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Russian MP tells nation to ‘have sex, make babies’ with...bullet
3 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup Facts and figures in Egypt clash against...bullet

Related Articles

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran game
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Heartbreak for Morocco as Africa’s hopes wither in Russia
World Cup 2018 5 things you may not know about new Spain coach Fernando Hierro
World Cup 2018 Twitter mock Morocco, Iran for 'uninteresting' game

World Cup 2018

Twitter users hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal drew Spain 3-3 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group B opener on Friday, June 15.
World Cup 2018 Twitter hails King Ronaldo as Portugal draw Spain 3-3 in opener
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco vrs Iran game
World Cup 2018 Heartbreak for Morocco as Africa’s hopes wither in Russia
World Cup 2018 5 things you may not know about new Spain coach Fernando Hierro