Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah of Egypt's bench

The Egyptian talisman watched his country as they lost their opening game of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  Published: , Refreshed:
play Hector Cuper explains why he left Mohamed Salah of Egypt bench (Dailymail)
Hector Cuper says he left Mohamed Salah on the team’s  bench in order not to risk him in their tie against Uruguay.

The Pharoah’s started their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaign today with a 0-1 defeat against Uruguay.

The Argentine tactician had indicated that Mohamed Salah who had not played since he sustained a shoulder injury in the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid was fit to start for the Egyptians prior to their opening group A game against Uruguay, but their hopes were dashed when the magician was left on the bench.

Hector Cuper has explained his decision to give Mohamed Salah no playing time in Egypt’s 0-1 defeat to the South Americans.

"He's certainly important, nobody can deny that, but you need a good team too -- and we are a good team," said Cuper. "If Mo had been on the pitch it may have been different but we can't know that."

"He did not play today because we wanted to avoid risk or danger but I think that he will be fine for the next match," said the coach.

"Yesterday we were quite certain that he would play. At the end of training he was examined in depth and there was some doubt if he fell or was hit by another player.

"We thought perhaps he might get another injury and we want to avoid that so we decided not to take that risk.

"We want him on top form for Saudi Arabia and Russia.

