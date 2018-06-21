Burger King in Russia apologize for "sexist campaign"

news

The Russia Arm of Burger King have apologized after offering an equivalent of $47,000 and free burgers for life to ladies who got pregnant by the players participating in the 2018 World Cup.

The advert stated that “Women who manage to get the best football genbes will promote the Russia’s team success for generations to come.

This advert caused public outcry in the 2018 World Cup host nation and that caused the company to get rid of the said advertisement.

“This is a direct reflection of where our society is at towards women”

The development coming Russia is portraying the nation as one deeply rooted in racism.

Advertising and the media has found a way of making Russian women seems as sexual predators hunting for prey.

It can even be alluded to YouTube video where a TV host did state that “a lot of vamps had flown into Moscow in hope for foreign fans”

