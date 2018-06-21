Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Burger King in Russia apologize for "sexist campaign"

World Cup 2018 Burger King in Russia apologize for "sexist campaign"

Do you know Burger King in Russia planned on rewarding women pregnant for World Cup players?

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Russia Arm of Burger King have apologized after offering an equivalent of $47,000 and free burgers for life to ladies who got pregnant by the players participating in the 2018 World Cup.

The advert stated that “Women who manage to get the best football genbes will promote the Russia’s team success for generations to come.

READ ALSO:Portugal can still improve, says match-­ winner Ronaldo

This advert caused public outcry in the 2018 World Cup host nation and that caused the company to get rid of the said advertisement.

“This is a direct reflection of where our society is at towards women”

The development coming Russia is portraying the nation as one deeply rooted in racism.

Advertising and the media has found a way of making Russian women seems as sexual predators hunting for prey.

It can even be alluded to YouTube video where a TV host did state that “a lot of vamps had flown into Moscow in hope for foreign fans”

READ ALSO:FifPro slams decision to allow Morocco's Amrabat to play after concussion

Russia top Group A with 6 points level with 2nd place Uruguay

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegalbullet
2 World Cup 2018 Pogba flies barber from England to Russia to trim his hairbullet
3 World Cup 2018 All vital stats after the first round of the World Cupbullet

World Cup 2018

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have arrived in Volgograd for their must win 2018 FIFA World Cup group D game against Iceland.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles arrive in Volgograd for must-win game against Iceland
World Cup 2018 Player ratings from 1-1 draw between Denmark and Australia
World Cup 2018 I am yet to meet an honest player: Jay Jay Okocha
Iceland players allowed to have sex before facing Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs Iceland Preview Bruised Super Eagles looking to answer several questions in crucial Group D clash