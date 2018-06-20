Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > World Cup 2018 >

Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal

World Cup 2018 Bayern fans angry at Jerome Boateng for supporting Senegal

Jerome Boateng came under a lot of stick for celebrating Senegal's win over Poland

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng came under stick after he rejoiced following Senegal’s win over Poland.

Jerome Boateng happens to have a best friend Alex who has Senegalese roots. The German defender took to twitter with the message that he is happy for his friend Alex and added it with the Senegalese flag.

 

READ ALSO:All results and scorers after the first round of the World Cup

This did not sit down well with some Bayern Munich and Germany due to the country’s ties with neighboring country Poland in which the national team captain Lewandowski of his at Bayern Munich.

After Jerome Boateng came under fire, the defender came to give the background behind his support where he alluded to his best friend having Senegalese roots.

 

READ ALSO:Player ratings from Japan's 2-­ 1 win over Colombia

Other Jerome Boateng fans also believed he need not to justify who he supports.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 World Cup 2018 The world thinks Cristiano Ronaldo set a record; now...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Asamoah Gyan unhappy over Ronaldo record breaking claimsbullet
3 World Cup 2018 The commentator said Nigeria’s goalkeeper is 19 years...bullet

World Cup 2018

World Cup 2018 Player ratings from Morocco's 1-0 loss to Portugal
How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze in the cold at the hands of Russian ‘mafia’
World Cup 2018 How Mo Salah’s world best dreams froze in the cold at the hands of Russian ‘mafia’
World Cup 2018 Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Morocco to become Europe’s all-time topscorer
Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha has stated that Nigeria 2-0 to Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D opener because Gernot Rohr put players out of position.
World Cup 2018 Super Eagles supporters stranded in Kaliningrad